CHICAGO (CBS) — As our winter storm moves to the northeast Tuesday night, northerly winds will generate lake-effect snow showers.
In areas where snow plumes linger, we could have an additional 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday.
Colder air settles in behind the departing storm.
Snow totals for the storm that started Monday night amounted to 7.9 inches in Buffalo Grove, 7.5 inches in Schaumburg and Roselle, 7.3 inches in Palatine, 7 inches in Wayne, 6.7 inches in Medinah, and 6 inches at O’Hare International Airport.
The low for Tuesday night is 23, the high for Wednesday 26. The sun returns on Thursday with a high of 24.
Also From CBS Chicago: