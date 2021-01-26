REALTIME WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Snowstorm Hits Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow removal crews are working to keep up with the heavy snow overnight.

Snow plows are doing their best, but the snow is falling quickly and high winds are adding to the continuous accumulation.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live in the Mobile Weather Lab. She reported on highway conditions, specifically the heavy snow impacting tire traction.

Snow plows were deployed on the Dan Ryan as well as on I-88, where crashes have been reported due to slick conditions, Tuesday morning.

CBS 2 is providing live winter storm updates.

