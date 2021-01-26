CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-area residents are waking up to heavy snow Tuesday morning after a winter storm overnight.
A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area Tuesday morning.
Batavia 3.9 inches
Buffalo Grove 4.6 inches
Crown Point, IN 1.4 inches
Downers Grove 4 inches
Evanston 3 inches
Glenview 4 inches
Highwood 4.7 inches
Joliet 1.4 inches
Lake Zurich 4.8 inches
Midway Airport 1.5 inches
Naperville 2.9 inches
Oak Lawn 1.5 inches
O’Hare Airport 3.1 inches
Palatine 2.5 inches
Riverwoods 4 inches
Rockford 1.9 inches
Romeoville 1.2 inches
Schaumburg 3.7 inches
St. Charles 1.4 inches
