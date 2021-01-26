REALTIME WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Snowstorm Hits Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-area residents are waking up to heavy snow Tuesday morning after a winter storm overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Batavia 3.9 inches

Buffalo Grove 4.6 inches

Crown Point, IN 1.4 inches

Downers Grove 4 inches

Evanston 3 inches

Glenview 4 inches

Highwood 4.7 inches

Joliet 1.4 inches

Lake Zurich 4.8 inches

Midway Airport 1.5 inches

Naperville 2.9 inches

Oak Lawn 1.5 inches

O’Hare Airport 3.1 inches

Palatine 2.5 inches

Riverwoods 4 inches

Rockford 1.9 inches

Romeoville 1.2 inches

Schaumburg 3.7 inches

St. Charles 1.4 inches

