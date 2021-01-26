CHICAGO (CBS)– The first major winter storm of 2021 is underway.
A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
There has been moderate snowfall in the early hours. Light to moderate snow is expected through the morning into the early afternoon.
Several inches of additional accumulation are expected Tuesday, especially in northern areas. Snow totals will be available later Tuesday morning.
Areas in McHenry and Lake counties are experiencing heavier snowfall.
Winds off the lake are strong, with gusts of 30 mph in the past hour.
While many areas will still see addition snow on Tuesday, southern areas may be removed from the Winter Storm Warning as early as Tuesday morning. There is the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle in areas far south.
Show showers will return on Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s.