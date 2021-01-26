CHICAGO (CBS) — Newly released video shows Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse being interviewed by police, hours after the 17-year-old is accused of shooting three people during the unrest in Kenosha over the summer.

The video shows Rittenhouse asking officers to delete his social media. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports the video showed when Rittenhouse and his mother learned he would likely be charged with homicide.

The 17-year-old charged with shooting three people, two of them fatally, during the unrest in Kenosha over the summer asked police officers to delete his social media in hours after his arrest.

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, sat together, crying in the Antioch police station. The video was taken hours after cellphone video captured Rittenhouse on the night of August 25. He’d traveled to Kenosha during the unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

And opened fire with an assault-style rifle killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding a third person. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense and later pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional homicide.

Even with homicide charges looming, the pair focused on the social media response that exploded overnight. His mom was concerned that he’d be labeled white supremacist.

“You’re already labeled as a white supremacist gun person. You have to look at your safety and stuff like that,” Wendy Rittenhouse said.

“Can you stop talking,” responded Kyle Rittenhouse.

A concern that Rittenhouse apparently no longer shared earlier this month when he posed for pictures at a Wisconsin bar wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Free as F***” and flashing hand signs appropriated by white supremacist groups.

Last week, a Kenosha County judge revised Rittenhouse’s bail conditions to bar him from associating with known white supremacists. Conservative groups pulled together the $2 million to bail him out in November.

His next hearing is March 10.

