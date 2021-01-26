CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Tuesday evening in Edgewater.
At 8:30 p.m., the 29-year-old man was locking up his car in the 1500 block of West Granville Avenue, close to Stephen K. Hayt Elementary School, when two men came up.
One of the men took out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s body, while demanding that he hand over the keys, police said.
The victim complied and the suspects took off in his 2016 Subaru Crosstek, police said.
The vehicle was last seen headed south on Lake Shore Drive.
No injuries were reported and no one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago: