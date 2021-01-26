CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was indicted on federal charges this week on charges that that he conspired with his U.S. Postal worker brother to sell government stimulus checks that were stolen from the mail.
The indictment was returned by a grand jury on Monday. Akeem Kosoko, 26, is charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds, three counts of embezzlement of government property, and three counts of receipt of stolen mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Kosoko is accused of conspiring with his brother, who was a mailman, to have U.S. Treasury checks taken from the mail and sold to others. These were the checks issued last year as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Kosoko’s brother, Ahmed Kosoko, 35, of Chicago, was charged previously in a federal criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds.
Prosecutors released photos they said showed Akeem Kosoko withdrawing illicitly obtained stimulus funds from an ATM and showing off cash and receipt.
