CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday issued an alert about a string of burglaries from East Lakeview to the downtown area in which ATMs and cash registers were targeted.

The burglars smashed through the glass doors or windows of the businesses to get in, police said. In several incidents, the burglars took off in a waiting vehicle with the ATMs.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations, all early Tuesday morning:

• At 2:57 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue;

• At 3:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Clark Street;

• At 5:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North Clark Street;

• At 6:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Broadway;

• At 6:22 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Clark Street;

• At 6:28 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Clark Street;

• Between midnight and 9 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Clark Street.

Police said the burglars were wearing masks, gloves, and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Also From CBS Chicago: