CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews of volunteers are dragged out the shovels Tuesday to help some strangers.
Members of My Block, My Hood, My City showed up in Chicago neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon, putting their backs into it – clearing away some snowy steps and a sidewalks.
“Showing up on your block and shoveling snow is a way to create a ripple of hope,” said Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City. “If you show up in Woodlawn and create a ripple of hope at 64th and Vernon, if I show up in Chatham on 79th and Wabash, if someone else show up in Roseland, we’re going to create a wave of change together.”
A few volunteers even showed up to help out on their lunch break. At least one Chicago Police officer was among the volunteers.
Also From CBS Chicago: