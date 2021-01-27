CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Vince Cole had 18 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday night.
The Blue Demons got a big night from Pauly Paulicap. He was a beast in the paint with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Charlie Moore also had 21 points for the Blue Demons (3-6, 1-6), and Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16.
But St. John’s was in control most of the game. Posh Alexander drops in 15 points, Julian Champagnie 16, and Isaih Moore 15 Alexander also had six rebounds.
