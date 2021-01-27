CHICAGO (CBS) — High school sports are coming back in Illinois, and some are starting as soon as possible. All 24 sports will get some play this year, and spring sports will get a full season.

The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors announced Wednesday that seven sports — basketball, boys swimming and diving, dance, cheerleading, bowling, gymnastics and badminton — will resume practices as soon as possible. Most will not have a post season, though dance and cheerleading will conduct their state series virtually.

Boys soccer will begin practices March 1, and football will begin March 3. Neither will have a post season.

Whether most springs sports will get a post season has yet to be determined.

IHSA spring sports lost their entire season last year due to COVID-19 mitigations.

“The Board wants to do everything in their power to prevent spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason IHSA play,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly. Postseason could mean being limited to a Regional or Sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible.

Besides football, all sports will be required to practice seven days before holding a contest, IHSA said in a release. Football will be required to practice on 12 different days before a game.

Masks will still be required. Exceptions include swimming and diving, gymnastics on an apparatus, and outdoor sports where social distancing can occur. All game personnel not participating in the sports will be required to wear masks.

See the full schedule here: