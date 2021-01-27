CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of CPS families are waiting for word on whether their kids will have remote learning Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated again Wednesday about a safe return to the classroom. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on what Mayor Lori Lightfoot had to say about what students are supposed to do Thursday.

The answer is unclear but here’s why.

A union spokesperson said if a safety agreement about a return to classrooms isn’t reached Wednesday, they will tell all teachers to stay remote Thursday.

That includes pre-K and cluster teachers, who’ve been back in the classrooms since the beginning of the month. And K-8 teachers who otherwise would be going back. CBS 2 asked that question, about whether teachers would be locked out of their google classrooms twice and Mayor Lightfoot didn’t answer.

“I don’t think we should be talking about lockouts. What we should be talking about is how do we get a deal done, so that we can move forward,” Lightfoot said.

If they are locked out, it means no school for anyone, remote or otherwise. Chicago Teachers Union leaders said that would or could, in effect, force a strike of the entire teaching staff.

The issue on whether teachers and K through 8 teachers should return to in-person learning is an emotional and divisive one. Bridgett White has two CPS grade schoolers and has opted to keep them remote. But she’s disheartened by the CPS/CTU impasse.

“That’s not right to me. There’s this constant barking in between and we’re in the middle,” White said.

CBS 2 asked Lightfoot if there were any concrete details she could share about the negotiations. The mayor said regarding Thursday, there should be some information coming from CPS in the next couple of hours.

