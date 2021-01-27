CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s another round in the battle between CPS and teachers over the safe return to classrooms during the pandemic.
CPS teachers from kindergarten through eighth grade were supposed to go back to schools for prep time on Wednesday. But now everybody’s staying home, even teachers who had already gone back to teach in person.
In the latest twist, the Chicago Teachers Union told members who already had been back in class, teaching Pre-K and academic cluster students, to stay home Wednesday. As a result, CPS said it had no choice but to make everyone remote for the day.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wants movement from the CTU on the negotiations.
“I am deeply disappointed that after all this time, all these sessions, all the work to make our CPS school buildings are safe, no agreement has yet been reached,” Lightfoot said.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union tweeted : “There has been significant movement, but CPS’ proposal is still deficient in core areas such as closing metrics accommodations, vaccination planning, phased-in reopening and COVID testing.”
The two sides continue to negotiate. At this point, CPS students in kindergarten through eighth grade are still scheduled to go back to in person learning next Monday, February 1st.
