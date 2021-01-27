DES PLAINES (CBS) — Five people, including four children under that age of six, died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Des Plaines, officials said.

The home is located in the 700 block of Oakton Street. The four children and one adult, all members of one family, were found on the second floor of the two story residence, Fire Chief Dan Anderson said. The children ranged in age from one year to six. The adult victim is identified as 25-year-old Citahaly Zamiodo.

UPDATE: We’re getting a better idea of why the chief called this “tragic”. One child who died is an infant (1 y/o), village confirms. The others are ages 6, 5 & 3 years old. The adult victim is a 25 y/o woman. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/y9YUVTOVme — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) January 27, 2021

#BREAKING Four children, all under age six killed in Des Plaines house fire. “It’s a sad day” Chief said. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qUlrX21S63 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) January 27, 2021

When firefighters arrived, they encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters began to fight the fire and attempted to rescue the people inside, Anderson said. The four children were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. The adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

“In my 30-plus years of fire service, this is the most difficult scene I’ve responded to. Any loss is tragic, but losing four young children is truly heartbreaking for our department and the entire community,” Anderson said.

One firefighter injured his knee. The fire, which was contained to the home, is under investigation, Anderson said.

DesPlaines, IL: #BreakingNews Multiple fatalities being reported after a house fire on Oakton Ave near Elmhurst Rd:

-Multiple ambulances were requested to the scene

-State Fire Marshall is on the scene#Fatal pic.twitter.com/qYWZ33NeIs — Captured News (@CapturedNews) January 27, 2021

“This is a very sad day for the City of Des Plaines. This kind of tragedy touches the heart of every Des Plaines resident. The City and the Des Plaines community grieve with this family and offer our support in any way we can,” said Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz.

