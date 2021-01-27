DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Holocaust Remembrance Day is being honored virtually this year, both locally and nationally.

The U.S. Holocaust Museum in D.C. is hosting a virtual ceremony from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the 2021 International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration live on Youtube. 

The ceremony will feature “Holocaust survivors and leaders, who will convey the urgent responsibility we all share to protect the lessons and truth of this history.”

The JCC Chicago is offering a virtual experience to share stories of courage and resilience. You can watch the full event from 2020 on the JCC Remembers website.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie hosted a virtual event Tuesday night.

The museum commemorated the day with a conversation on “Renia’s Diary,” a book published from the diary of Renia Spiegel, a 14-year-old girl who documented as the Nazi Party rose to power. Her family members, including her sister and niece, spoke about the discovery of the diary.

“Renia’s words have touched readers across the world, allowing her story to travel from her bedroom in Nazi-occupied Poland to the bookshelves of people everywhere,” a museum spokesperson said in a written statement.

