CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have charged a 14-year-old in connection with several carjackings throughout the city.

According to CPD, the teen was taken into custody “after a brief foot pursuit” on Wednesday afternoon around 3:00. Police said he was identified in connection with a number of Chicago carjackings and robberies.

The 14-year-old was charged five felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

The incidents include the following locations:

*8800 block of S. Luella

*1600 block of E. 92nd Pl.

*8900 block of S. Constance

*600 block of E. Bowen

*2600 block of E. 91st St.

*7900 block of S. State

*8800 block of S. East End

*8600 block of S. University

*4400 block of S. Oakenwald

In the last incident, in North Kenwood near 44th Street and Oakenwald Avenue, an off-duty police officer was getting out of her car when four men with guns exited a red vehicle and took off in her car. Offenders also took the officer’s phone and purse. A source tells CBS 2 the officer’s gun and star were also taken. She was not injured.

The 14-year-old was on electronic monitoring at the time of his arrest.

The teen will next appear in juvenile court on January 28.

Also on Wednesday, two other teens were arrested in connection with a carjacking and putting a 60-year-old victim in a chokehold.

RELATED: An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.

Thanks to the dedication and hard work from our officers, detectives and the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, an armed 14-year-old offender was arrested yesterday and charged with multiple felonies, including 5 counts of Armed Vehicular Hijacking. Excellent work by all involved! pic.twitter.com/aMC4Q3O4UR — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) January 28, 2021

