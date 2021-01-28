CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded in a vehicle on the city’s Near West Side Thursday evening.
The shooting happened at 7:25 p.m. outside the Pete’s Fresh Market at 2333 W. Madison St.
The victims were headed west on Monroe Street when another vehicle pulled up beside them and someone inside fired shots, police said.
One of the victims, 19, was shot in the left shoulder and left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.
The other, 22, was shot in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
Area Three detectives were investigating Thursday night.
