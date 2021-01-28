CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men crashed outside a Home Depot in West Chatham late Thursday after being shot, police said.

Police said the men were shot while traveling in a car around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 87th Street, near Indiana Avenue. The shots came from another vehicle.

The suspects made it a few blocks west before their vehicle crashed in the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue near the Home Depot Dan Ryan store at 200-232 W. 87th St.

Police said the men went to the store for assistance, but the shooting did not happen there.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, a crime scene was set up in the back of the store off Holland Road. Tire marks were seen going through the snow, leading to a damaged Subaru.

Police set up crime scene tape outside the back of the store. Police were inside investigating.

The Fire Department said the were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately learned.

On police radio transmission, we heard, “They got blood all through the lumber department over here”

It was not known late Thursday what led up to the shooting.

