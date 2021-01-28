CHICAGO (CBS) — Police came right to a Humboldt Park neighborhood bank and arrested a suspected robber this week, after authorities said he handed over his real state ID while trying to commit a robbery.

In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, federal prosecutors said Edner Flores Jr., 34, walked into the PNC Bank at 3337 W. North Ave. around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing a gray hooded jacket with a black cap under the hood, a blue and white surgical mask, and white work gloves with gray dots, the complaint said.

A teller told the FBI Flores got in line, and waited for the teller to finish with a customer. He then handed over a deposit ticket on which he had written down the day’s date, an amount of $10,000 in the space marked “net deposit,” and the words, “no die (sic) packs” and “armed” in quotation marks, the complaint said. A photo of the slip was included in the complaint.

The teller realized a robbery was going on and activated a silent alarm, the complaint said. So as to stall until police arrived, the teller then asked Flores if he wanted to make a deposit or withdrawal, and the suspect replied that he wanted to make a withdrawal, the complaint said.

The teller handed Flores a checking/savings withdrawal ticket, on which a photo provided in the complaint indicated he wrote “ten thousand dollars” with the numbers “123456789” in the space for the account number, and the date. This happened while the police were already on the way.

The teller then asked Flores to provide an ATM card and an identification card. He handed over his temporary Illinois state ID card with his name, his photo, and his date of birth, the complaint said.

Police came to the bank and joined Flores in line 12 minutes after he arrived. They arrested him at 11:57 a.m., and found he was carrying a knife, the complaint said.

Police recovered the two bank slips and the temporary state ID, and found it matched up with his real records with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the complaint said.

The complaint said Flores admitted he was trying to rob the bank, and even identified himself in a surveillance picture.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina checked Flores’ background and found more than a dozen arrests for crimes like trespassing, driving under the influence, and drugs.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina and web producer Adam Harrington contributed to this report.

