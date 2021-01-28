CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job during the pandemic.
Right now companies are doing more virtual job interviews than ever. This week our career coach is helping you make a good impression.
“There’s a definite temptation to be a little more casual and comfortable in maybe your dress and appearance and in the tone you’re using because you’re at home and you’re a little more comfortable,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “But, it’s really important to bring the same level of energy and professionalism to a Zoom interview that you would to an in-person interview.”
Alves recommends wearing business attire, maintaining good posture and keeping the camera at eye level to maintain eye contact.
“No longer are you going to be looking at your screen and looking at the person and at their face,” She said. “You’re going to be looking at the camera you’re speaking into.”
For more interview help, and a lot more job search strategies, our career coach is teaching a free masterclass next week. It’s called “Insider Tips To Supercharge Your Job Search.”
You can register online today.