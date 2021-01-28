CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union says students will be learning remotely again Friday. Chicago Public Schools and the CTU have yet to come to an agreement about safely reopening.

Many kindergarten through eighth grade students are supposed to head back to their school buildings Monday.

It’s happening as CPS and CTU continue to negotiate a safe return to the classroom.

Thursday was day two of all CPS students having to stay home for remote learning. Pre-k and some special education cluster students had been able to return to in-person classes for the past few weeks, but the district told them to stay home on Wednesday, after CTU rank-and-file teachers voted to defy an order from CPS to return to in-person instruction.

The union has insisted its decision is about safety, adding teachers need to at least have access to a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the classroom, but it’s a decision that’s also affecting thousands of CPS parents.

“That’s not right to me. It’s like this constant barking in-between, and we’re in the middle,” said CPS parent Bridgett White.

CBS 2 asked Mayor Lori Lightfoot if teachers who don’t show up to school this week would be locked out of their Google classrooms.

“I don’t think we should be talking about lockouts. What we should be talking about is how do we get a deal done so that we can move forward,” she said.

Lightfoot said CPS still plans to bring K-8 students back to classrooms on Monday, even though the district and CTU have yet to reach a deal on reopening.

