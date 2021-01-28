DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Single-digit temperatures will be back again Thursday night.

It will be dry and chilly on Friday with a low of 30.

Highs Tomorrow: 01.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tomorrow's Planner: 01.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We are watching measurable snow for the weekend. A storm is moving onshore to the California coast now, so the track may change as it travels across the country.

Saturday 2:15 p.m.: 01.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will connect with the Gulf of Mexico and moisture will feed into the system. At the same time, the storm will meet the cold air mass locked in place across our region.

That is an ideal set up for accumulating snow. The amounts depend on the storm track.

Snow Accumulation: 01.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Saturday is 35 as snow showers begin late in the day. For Sunday, the high is 33 with that snow likely.

Weekend Forecast: 01.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 01.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist