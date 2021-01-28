CHICAGO (CBS) — Single-digit temperatures will be back again Thursday night.
It will be dry and chilly on Friday with a low of 30.
We are watching measurable snow for the weekend. A storm is moving onshore to the California coast now, so the track may change as it travels across the country.
It will connect with the Gulf of Mexico and moisture will feed into the system. At the same time, the storm will meet the cold air mass locked in place across our region.
That is an ideal set up for accumulating snow. The amounts depend on the storm track.
The high for Saturday is 35 as snow showers begin late in the day. For Sunday, the high is 33 with that snow likely.
Also From CBS Chicago: