CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators believe a space heater is the possible cause of a fire that killed a mother and four children on Wednesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The Des Plaines Fire Department said preliminary findings show the fire started at the top of the stairs into the 2nd floor, the only entry and exit to that level of the home, likely preventing 25-year-old Citahaly Zamiodo and her four girls from escaping the fire.

The fire started at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at home is located in the 700 block of Oakton Street. Zamiodo and her four children – Renata P. Espinosa, 6; Genesis A. Espinosa, 5; Allizon V. Espinosa, 3; and Grace Espinosa, 1 – were found on the second floor of the two story residence, Fire Chief Dan Anderson said.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters began to fight the fire and attempted to rescue the people inside, Anderson said. The four children were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. Their mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

“In my 30-plus years of fire service, this is the most difficult scene I’ve responded to. Any loss is tragic, but losing four young children is truly heartbreaking for our department and the entire community,” Anderson said.

Officials said there were no smoke detectors on the second floor, where the family was found.

Thursday morning, The Des Plaines Fire Department said it is investigating a space heater as the cause of the deadly fire. That investigation is ongoing, and will include an engineering analysis to determine if and how the space heater might have ignited the fire.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, a relative says the family is struggling to believe the loss. Neighbors were likewise in shock.

“I saw the children,” said neighbor Sam Kuraishi. “I think somebody took them in an ambulance.”

“I smelled faintly something like plastic burning,” said Pabel Marreno, who lives on the first floor of the now-burned-out building. “There was too much smoke.”

Marreno said he was alerted to the fire by someone passing by who saw the smoke.

“And he’s like: ‘You’ve got to come out. Your house is on fire,’” Marreno said.

Marreno said at first, firefighters struggled to get in. They had trouble getting through the locked front door.

He watched as firefighters carried the bodies one by one.

“All of the sudden, one fireman comes out carrying one of the kids. There were four kids up there,” Marreno said. “Mom and the baby are not coming out. Mom and the baby are not coming out.”

Neighbors say that the father of the kids was at work when the fire started.

Officials said the rented home is owned by Manuel Espinoza, and has a long history of code violations, including illegal burning, unregistered vehicles, and debris. The city also issued a violation notice to Espinoza for operating a landscaping business, which is not permitted in that particular zoning district.

There are no current code violations pending for the home relating to construction or occupancy of the building, nor has it received complaints regarding potential violations for the interior of the property.

City officials said the house was last inspected in 2018 when it was last sold. At the time, it met all interior and exterior inspection requirements, including the necessary amount of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The family said they have a lot of questions surrounding the circumstances of the fire, and were waiting to hear much more from investigators.

The family also has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for memorial expenses.

