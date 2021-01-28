CHICAGO (CBS) — A big boost to get more COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people in Illinois.
The federal agency FEMA is giving $43 million to the state.
The money will be used to help with vaccine distribution.
Today, I visited the Morton East Adolescent Health Center in Cicero – one of seven sites the @IL_Natl_Guard and @CookCoHealth set up in Cook County to help us efficiently get these life-saving doses to Illinoisans. To find the nearest site to you, visit: https://t.co/GxsRLlGyV3 pic.twitter.com/5e6iUSxzOZ
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 28, 2021
