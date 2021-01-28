DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, FEMA, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — A big boost to get more COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people in Illinois.

The federal agency FEMA is giving $43 million to the state.

The money will be used to help with vaccine distribution.

