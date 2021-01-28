CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Bears linebacker Sam Acho knows about defense.

He’s also big on social justice and making real changes like turning a West Side liquor store into a food mart.

On Thursday, CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked with Acho about the lack of minority hires in the NFL. The Texans were the only team, out of seven openings, to hire a Black head coach – David Culley – making just three total in the league.

Zahn asked Acho what needs to happen for real change.

“It seems like a lot of people love to fit in, love to pretend, and love to fake. I think there are a lot of owners out there that want to make the right decision, but sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy decision,” Acho said, “and so I think being you – letting the world see you as a coach, as an owner, and saying: ‘Hey, I may have some deficiencies. I may not know about my bias. I’d love to learn more. And once I learn more, I can make different decisions.”

Acho also touched on why he’s a big fan of new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

“I do know many guys in that locker room have the same, similar sentiments as I do. We love Sean Desai. He knows the defense. He knows our scheme. He knows us as players. He understands the system. He’ll be able to help implement that system and make us an effective defense,” Acho said.

What stands out particular about Desai is his personal attention to players, Acho said.

Acho also has a new podcast launching Friday called Athletes for Justice, where he will go deeper on social justice issues.

Also From CBS Chicago: