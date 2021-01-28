CHICAGO (CBS) — A Naperville man who claims stock trading platform Robinhood is manipulating the market is now suing. This comes after thousands of small investors turned the tables on major Wall Street players this week. The company in the middle of it all is GameStop.

When people say they are “shorting a stock” or “going short” their profits go up when the stock goes down. They borrow shares and immediately sell them. Then, if the price goes down, they return that to the broker and keep the rest as profit.

What they don’t want is a group of people bidding up the price, but that’s exactly what happened this week with GameStop, turning the tables on those going short.

Even before COVID, the American mall was hurting, and GameStop, the leading brick and mortar video game seller, felt the pain as online competitors chipped away.

For most of last year its stock traded under $20 a share. Big Wall Street investors started “shorting” the stock, betting it would drop more. If it did, they would make money. If it rose, they’d take a loss.

Small investors got angry and banded together. Using the online forum Reddit they encouraged others to buy. And buy, they did. It drove the stock price up dramatically, creating massive losses for those big time Wall Street investors. On Wednesday GameStop’s stock closed at almost $350 a share.

“I don’t know whether I would call it a scheme,” said Professor Matthew Lyle with the Kellogg School of Management.

Lyle also said it is not clearly illegal. A key question for him is whether those behind all this were focused more on taking down Wall Street elites or getting rich themselves?

“This is a chance to get them. Buy, buy buy. And they got enough people. We don’t fully understand all the intentions right now,” Lyle said.

One person who might understand is the man who organized the Reddit forum.

“There is something to be said about the fact that that pretty much anybody can do it too, and watching them do it collectively is, certainly a show,” said WallStreetBets Reddit forum creator Jaime Rogozinski.

It’s a show that used Wall Street and the American mall as its stage.

The question now is will there be an encore?

“It is amazing that you’re able to rally this type of money to induce this type of trading strategy,” said Lyle.

GameStop was down 44% Thursday.

Two other companies saw huge swings using the same model on Wednesday. AMC, the movie theater giant, jumped fourfold on Wednesday. Thursday it dropped 56%. And Chicago candy maker Tootsie Roll soared from $37 to $53 a share Wednesday. Thursday it dropped 9%.

The Naperville man suing RobinHood claims he lost more than $75,000 dollars when they prevented him from selling some shares Thursday night. He calls the move “market manipulation.”

