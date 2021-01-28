CHICAGO (CBS)– Immerse yourself in Van Gogh’s famous artwork at Chicago’s Germania Club Building starting Feb. 11.
The three-story exhibit features presentations that “surround the viewer on all sides.”
Organizers describe the experience as “entertainment and culture to give visitors the sense that they are encountering art as never before.”
While tickets are currently sold out, more will be available soon. You can sign up for ticket updates online. Ticket prices start at $39.99 and $24.99 for children 16 or younger.
COVID-19 safety measures will be taken and guests must wear a face covering during the hour-long exhibit.
Also From CBS Chicago: