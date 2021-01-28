CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police shot a man who pointed a gun at an officer Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Nicholson Street for a disturbance around 10:15 a.m., according to the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. When police arrived, they spoke to a man who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an officer.
Police fired multiple shots, wounding the man, who was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, where he underwent surgery. Police said his condition was stabilized.
Two officers were taken to Silver Cross Hospital for evaluation, in standard protocol for police shootings.
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, and said multiple witnesses have backed up officers’ accounts of the incident.
