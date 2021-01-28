CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested two teens suspected in participating in a carjacking where authorities said the victim was put into a chokehold.
According to CPD, one 14-year-old female was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated battery of a 60-year-old victim and one felony count of aggravated battery. The victim, a 60-year-old male was placed in a chokehold by the suspect.
Another 14-year-old female was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of theft. Chicago police have not released any other information on the suspects.
CPD said on Wednesday, the teens placed the driver of his vehicle in a chokehold, forced the victim out of the vehicle, and then stole his personal property in the 3400 block of W. Douglas at approximately 10:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, a 14-year-old male was arrested by police for his involvement in a number of carjackings this month in Chicago.
