CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking crew in Kilbourn Park brought something surprising to the scene of the crime: A little girl.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports, the victim was going to work when he became a target.

Friday morning, Edwin Inguanzo was a driver sitting in his parked Mazda when he became one of Chicago’s latest carjacking victims.

“Oh I was scared. I’m a little scared,” Inguanzo said.

He was near work on Cornelia Avenue in Kilbourn Park when people in the car parked behind him walked out, pulled guns, stole his wallet and car. A crew of car thieves including a member not yet old enough to drive.

“There was a lady inside the car and one kid, like a four-year-old,” Inguanzo said.

CBS 2 dug into the numbers and so far this year, through January 17, Chicago tallied a total of 124 reported carjackings. The same time last year there were just 27. The top communities driving those numbers include West Town, Calumet Heights and North Lawndale.

Meanwhile in Edgewater Thursday night, another car was stolen near Broadway and Thorndale. Police said a man and his teenage son were in a blue Volvo.

Four men in a black Honda with guns stole their ride. Not long after, on the same block, investigators believe that same crew decided to criminally upgrade their ride to a BMW.

Taking that car and leaving its female driver without a vehicle but with her life. Cops eventually recovered her ride, miles away on 18th and Avers.

Police continue to investigate the latest crimes and have made adjustments in patrolling carjacking hotspots. None of the victims in the recent crimes were injured.

