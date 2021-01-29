CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into a Metra train while fleeing a traffic stop on the Far South Side.
Police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle near 120th and Halsted streets around 1:45 p.m., but the driver fled and crashed into a Metra Electric District train near 121st and Halsted.
The driver was arrested and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Police said a weapon was recovered during the incident, and charges were pending against the driver.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a woman who was on the train also was taken to Roseland Hospital for minor injuries.
Metra said the outbound train involved in the crash was delayed 35 to 40 minutes. An inbound train also was running express from 63rd Street to Millennium Park Station. Another train behind it will accommodate passengers who were waiting for the earlier inbound train.
