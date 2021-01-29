CHICAGO (CBS)–Carjackers targeted two drivers on the same street in Edgewater overnight.
The first incident took place around 11:40 p.m. near Broadway Street and Thorndale Avenue. Police said a man and his teenage son were in a blue Volvo when two, of four men, in a black Honda approached with guns.
They demanded the victims to get out and then drove off in the Volvo.
Not long after at a stop sign on the same block, police said the men targeted a woman in a BMW. They got out of the carjacked Volvo, pointed a gun at the woman and then took off in her BMW, along with the Honda they first arrived in.
The offenders left the Volvo behind.
None of the victims were injured.
Police said the BMW was eventually found about 16 miles away in an alley on 18th Street and Avers Avenue.
Police said the carjackers were likely teenagers.
No arrests have been made.
