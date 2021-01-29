DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the calm before the weekend storm.

Friday will be a sunny day with a high temperature near 30 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Snow arrives late Saturday and lasts through Sunday with significant accumulations possible.  There could be a mix at times south of the city.

