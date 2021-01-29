CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the calm before the weekend storm.
Friday will be a sunny day with a high temperature near 30 degrees.
Here it comes! Winter Storm Watch starting at 3 pm Saturday for most of us until 6 pm Sunday. Several inches of heavy, wet snow accompanied by gusty winds. More details this morning on CBS 2 Chicago. pic.twitter.com/lfoVo7NQDA
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) January 29, 2021
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Snow arrives late Saturday and lasts through Sunday with significant accumulations possible. There could be a mix at times south of the city.