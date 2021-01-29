New Illini Coach Bielema Says He Doesn't Want To Wait To Win“I'm not going to skip a step to get to where we want to be, but I’m trying to be good now. I don’t want to wait three years from now. The way the rules are now, you can try to do that.”

Former Bears Linebacker Sam Acho Addresses Lack Of Minority Hires In NFL, The Skill of Defensive Coordinator Sean DesaiFormer Bears linebacker Sam Acho knows about defense. He's also big on social justice and making real changes.

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSuper Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.

Farmers Insurance Open Preview: 'A Major Championship-Style Venue, Where Par Is A Good Score,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanJon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites, as the PGA Tour continues its West Coast Swing, with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Blackhawks Lose To Predators Again, This Time In ShootoutMatt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Nashville Predators a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Reports: Candace Parker To Come Home And Sign With Chicago SkyIt appears that two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to come home to play for the Sky next season.