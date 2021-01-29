CHICAGO (CBS) — With a second round of heavy wet snow that could bring up to 9 inches of new accumulation to the Chicago area this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service is calling this latest system “a high impact event” even though it is coming on a weekend as opposed to the work week.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The snow is expected to begin falling Saturday afternoon, when temperatures could still be slightly above freezing, so the storm could begin as a mix of rain and snow.
The heaviest snowfall likely will happen between sunset and midnight Saturday night, when we could get as much as an inch per hour, especially north of Interstate 80.
Total accumulations could reach 4 to 9 inches by Sunday evening. Some isolated totals could reach 10 inches. Lake effect snow on Sunday could add to the totals.
The snow will be wet and heavy, much like the storm earlier in the week. The heavy, dense snow could also reduce visibility to as little as one-quarter of a mile.
Winds could be gusting from the east at up to 35 miles per hour, creating a high wave and flood risk along Lake Michigan. Waves could reach as high as 11 to 14 feet.
