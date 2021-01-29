DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Cinemark is reopening seven locations in the Chicago area.

Cinemark said all of its theaters are taking extra cleaning and sanitizing measures. The theaters will also update systems to automatically space out moviegoers as they buy tickets.

You can also book a private watch party for a small group of friends and family.

