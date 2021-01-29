CHICAGO (CBS)– Cinemark is reopening seven locations in the Chicago area.
Cinemark said all of its theaters are taking extra cleaning and sanitizing measures. The theaters will also update systems to automatically space out moviegoers as they buy tickets.
You can also book a private watch party for a small group of friends and family.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- 14-Year-Old Charged In Series Of Chicago Carjackings
- Illinois State Employee Says He Had To Quit After IDHS Refused To Allow Him To Keep Working From Home, Despite High COVID Risk
- Vernon Hills Police Chief Threatens To Yank Body Cameras From Officers If Illinois Criminal Justice Reform Bill Passes