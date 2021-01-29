CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 71 more deaths, as the state also set a new daily record for vaccine doses administered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said 58,357 doses of the vaccine were given out on Thursday, the third day in a row Illinois set a new record for inoculations.
Meantime, the statewide 7-day average case positivity rate in Illinois stands at 4.3%, tied for the lowest it’s been since Oct. 12. During the second surge of the pandemic in October and November, the state’s case positivity rate peaked at 13.2% on Nov. 13, and — other than a nearly two-week rise after Christmas — has dropped steadily ever since.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,120,528 coronavirus cases, including 19,138 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 2,735 virus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 532 in the ICU and 297 on ventilators. That’s the fewest overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide since Oct. 25. Coronavirus hospitalizations in Illinois peaked 6,175 on Nov. 20, though there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital now than at the start of the fall surge in early October, when the state was averaging about 1,500 hospitalizations per day.
So far, Illinois has received a total of 1,800,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered a total of 887,845. The state is averaging 38,738 doses administered per day over the past week.
