CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is averaging 38,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. And next week, the governor says that number will go up every day.

During this first week into Phase 1B of vaccinations, some people are frustrated while trying to get an appointment.

But some are figuring out the system, and CBS 2’s Steven Graves found out how they did it.

More than 887,000 vaccine doses have now been given in Illinois, but that is only 1.5% of the population.

So Friday, CBS 2 went digging for some advice to help you sign up.

At times, 75-year-old Don Kurasch felt helpless fending for himself.

“It’s a mess. When I say ‘Wild Wild West’, that’s putting it mildly,” he said.

He calls navigating the Walgreens site for a COVID-19 vaccine stressful.

“You’ve got to be persistent,” he said.

The Gold Coast man had to call a local pharmacy to get the link. He then made an account, refreshed pages, and deciphered locations on maps.

“There are a number of tools that I figured out myself,” Kurasch said.

He says do not click on each time slot on the site’s appointment calendar.

“That’s a waste of time,” he said. “When you click on any certain date, it will tell you right away there’s nothing available for this date.”

“There’s a lot of luck involved. Being in the right place a the right time,” said Dan Gallagher.

He and his wife refreshed the Walgreens site for a week.

“I would even get up in the middle of the night,” he said.

They have an appointment Saturday, after getting advice from neighbors on apps like Nextdoor.

Vaccine victory stories with web links become lifelines when healthcare providers are swamped.

“Be patient,” said Gallagher.

At Northwestern Medicine, they reach out to patients to fill appointments, offering about 3,000 appointments each week.

“We are now targeting high vulnerability zip codes, and that has been going really well,” said Kristin Ramsey with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The Cook County Department of Health has patients sign up for appointments on its site.

“You’ll see links pop up that you can go through and register,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi.

Joshi said the slots fill up “nearly immediately.”

They plan to keep patients informed about openings through email.

But those who have the shots..say your best bet is getting tricks of the trade from a friend who’s been through it.

Both Jewel-Osco and CVS also have online sign-ups.

And you’ve heard it before: More appointments are expected as more COVID vaccines are shipped in.

Most healthcare providers schedule the second dose it during the first shot. Walgreens patients said that wasn’t the case for them. But Friday, the company said people can now schedule both at the same time.

