CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked in Kilbourn Park early Friday morning.
According to police, a man was sitting in his 2015 Mazda sedan, in the 4300 block of West Cornelia Avenue, when offenders parked behind him. The man exited his vehicle and was approached by three male offenders who demanded his items and keys.
The offenders fled in the man’s vehicle just before 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
Carjackers targeted two drivers on the same street in Edgewater Thursday night.