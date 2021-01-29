CHICAGO (CBS) — After a week of negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public School over teachers and students returning to in-person learning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday night that no deal has been reached.

An upset Lightfoot said there is no deal tonight because, she claims, CTU intentionally sabotaged negotiations. However, Lightfoot said she still expects teachers to be at school Monday morning or CPS will take action.

“It is our expectation that they will show up. Their students are going to be there. They should be there,” Lightfoot said.

Over the last week, Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have been in talks to negotiate a safe return to the classroom. In-person learning for K-8 is set to begin Monday, February 1.

The CTU said it’s not safe, especially for those who haven’t gotten their COVID vaccine. The district said its buildings are cleaned and sanitized for the safety of students and staff.

Friday was day three for all CPS students having to stay home for remote learning. Pre-K and some special education cluster students had been able to return to in-person classes for the past few weeks, but the district told them to stay home on Wednesday, after CTU rank-and-file teachers voted to defy an order from CPS to return to in-person instruction.

Friday night Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson asked that Pre-k and special education cluster teachers return to school Monday.

The union has insisted its decision is about safety, adding teachers need to at least have access to a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the classroom, but it’s a decision that’s also affecting thousands of CPS parents.

A spokesperson for CTU said the bargaining team went in at 11:00 Friday morning but that its members will continue to teach remotely until they reach an agreement that meets CTU’s safety requirements.

Prekindergarten and some special education students were able to return to in-person classes on Jan. 11, but CPS told parents to keep those students home the past three days, in light of a CTU vote to teach remotely only, amid the ongoing dispute over reopening plans.

Friday morning, CTU members reiterated their stance in a Zoom call.

“CPS’s plan is not really a plan, and it’s passing the buck onto schools, principals, and communities to figure out how they’re going to solve things like what does everybody eat? How do you create enough space and divide the space? How do you keep the schools clean? The schools didn’t have enough custodians to maintain their schools clean before the pandemic,” said K-5 technology teacher Jose Frausto.

“I’m standing strong, because I do my job 100% every day Monday through Friday from the safety of my home, because I chose safety. This anxiety is real, but this virus is real as well,” said school clerk Deanna Myron.

Many CTU members were locked out of their email and remote teaching tools when they refused to go back to classrooms earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, several teachers held a “teach-out” in front of the home of Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle, conducting remote classes.

Meantime, on Friday morning a group of faith leaders said they agree that students shouldn’t go back until it’s clear all schools are safe. They said now is not that time.

“It is a moral issue. While CPS is claiming that school open is about equity, when we look at the facts that Black and Brown families – who are the hardest hit by the COVID-19 infections and deaths – are keeping their children at home,” said Rev. Robert Jones, pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

A relief agency is partnering with CPS to provide personal protective equipment, or PPE. World Vision handed out the items Tuesday morning to schools with low-income families and the most vulnerable children. The kits include Lysol wipes, hand sanitizers, masks, and social distancing stickers.

