CHICAGO (CBS) — Now here is a lawsuit that’ll make you lose your appetite: Fast-food chain Subway is being sued for fraud, accused of selling tuna that isn’t tuna.
The lawsuit claims lab tests prove Subway’s tuna salad contains no real fish. Instead, it’s a concoction to imitate tuna.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs in California say they are still conducting testing to determine exactly what ingredients are contained in the fishy mixture.
Lawyers are hoping to turn this into a class action lawsuit. Subway has not responded to a request for comment from CBS news.
The chain’s ingredients have come under scrutiny in the past.
In 2014 the company said it was removing a chemical found in yoga mats from its bread. And Ireland’s supreme court recently ruled Subway’s bread is too sugary to even be called bread.
Subway shops are everywhere in Chicago. There are at least eight of them in the Loop alone.