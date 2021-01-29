CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a large police presence at the 875 North Michigan building commonly known as the Hancock Building Friday night at 10 p.m. after a resident on the 57th floor reported hearing shots fired.
Police responded to the unit where they believed the shots came from, but no one opened the door.
SWAT teams were then called in around 8:15 p.m.
A bullet fragment was found in one of the apartments, according to the Chicago Police Department.
There were no reports of injuries at 10 p.m. Friday night.
This is a developing story.
