CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm warning will go into effect for the Chicago area from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday. A lakeshore flood advisory is also going into effect this weekend from 9 a.m. Saturday until Monday morning.
Expect to see precipitation increase Saturday afternoon and arriving in Chicago after 3 p.m. It might begin as a mix due to warm temperatures but will quickly shift to all snow.
The heaviest snowfall will be 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, but lighter snow will continue into Sunday. Some of that snow will be lake effect.
The wet snow will add up to anywhere from 4 to 9 inches. Heaviest totals will be to the north. Higher totals are possible with the lake enhancement.
Strong east winds gusting to 30 mph or more will blow the snow and cause additional problems with visibility. Waves on Lake Michigan may reach 11 feet.
Forecast:
Winter Storm Warning 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday
Saturday: Afternoon snow, breezy. HIGH: 34
Saturday night: Heavy snow at times. LOW: 31
Sunday: Snow and blowing snow. HIGH: 33
