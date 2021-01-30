CHICAGO (CBS) — Just a few hours into this weekend’s snowstorm, some parts of the Chicago area already have seen as much as four inches of snow.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Here are snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 9 p.m.:
- Clifton – 4 inches
- Kankakee – 3.6 inches
- Peotone – 3.2 inches
- Romeoville 3.1 inches
- Rockford – 3 inches
- Joliet – 2.8 inches
- Oak Forest – 2.5 inches
- Oak Lawn – 2 inches
- Saint Charles – 2 inches
As of 6 p.m., the National Weather Service reported 0.8 inches of snow at Midway International Airport and 0.6 inches of snow at O’Hare International Airport.
Also From CBS Chicago: