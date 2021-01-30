DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Just a few hours into this weekend’s snowstorm, some parts of the Chicago area already have seen as much as four inches of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Here are snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 9 p.m.:

  • Clifton – 4 inches
  • Kankakee – 3.6 inches
  • Peotone – 3.2 inches
  • Romeoville 3.1 inches
  • Rockford – 3 inches
  • Joliet – 2.8 inches
  • Oak Forest – 2.5 inches
  • Oak Lawn – 2 inches
  • Saint Charles – 2 inches

As of 6 p.m., the National Weather Service reported 0.8 inches of snow at Midway International Airport and 0.6 inches of snow at O’Hare International Airport.

