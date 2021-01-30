CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people have been shot so far this weekend, one of them fatally. The victims included three men wounded in shooting Saturday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said three men got into an argument with two other males around 2:30 p.m. outside a building on the 8100 block of South May Street. After the fight turned physical, one man pulled out a gun, and shot the three victims.
A 36-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. A 35-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody thanks to quick work by Gresham District officers and the department’s Community Safety Team.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said a male of unknown age was in a parked car on the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street when another vehicle pulled up, and someone shot the victim several times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Among other shootings this weekend:
- A 29-year-old woman was parked in a car on the 8100 block of South Bennett in the South Chicago neighborhood around 5:15 p.m. Friday, when another vehicle pulled up alongside her, and someone inside shot her in the leg. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 52-year-old man was standing on the front porch of a home on the 6900 block of South Union Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, when someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking on the 1200 block of South Troy Street in Lawndale neighborhood, when someone shot him in the arm and the leg. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. Police said he was not cooperating with detectives.
- At about the same time Saturday, two men, ages 22 and 23, were driving on the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in Portage Park, when someone in another vehicle shot them both. The victims drove to Community First Hospital. Police said the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, and was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The older man was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.
- At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was riding in a car on the 8500 block of South South Chicago Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone shot him in the leg. The driver took him to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was in good condition. Police said he told detectives he did not see the shooter.
- At 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 2000 block of West 70th Street in West Englewood neighborhood, and found an unidentified man who had been shot in the backside and leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 4 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was driving on the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood, when someone shot him in the right leg. He drove himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 4 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 4600 block of West McLean Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, when someone came up and shot him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Also From CBS Chicago: