CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 3,345 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 65 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,123,873, including 19,203 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories have reported 107,802 tests for a total of 15,952,421.
As of Friday night, 2,600 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 522 were in intensive care and 284 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 is 4.0%.
Friday a total of 57,292 doses of vaccine were administered in the state, according to IDPH. So far, 945,137 vaccines have been administered in the state. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 41,045. The total number of doses of vaccine delivered and allocated to the state has reached 1,829,575.
If metrics continue to improve, Chicago will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Sunday, IDPH said Saturday.