CHICAGO (CBS) —Just days after the first big winter storm of the season blanketed the Chicago area with as much as 8 inches of snow, another storm system could bring even more snow this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Some parts of the Chicago area could get as much as 11 inches of snow this weekend.

4:30 p.m. CBS 2’s Steven Graves is headed to the western suburbs in the Mobile Weather Lab, and said visibility is getting worse the further west they go.

SNOW COMING: Spotted this Chicago plow as we head out to the suburbs. Visibility getting worse further West and a good amount of cars on the road. What are you seeing? Tune into @cbschicago and CBSN throughout the night for coverage. pic.twitter.com/MYTOjCNteg — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) January 30, 2021

3:50 p.m. Meteorologist Ed Curran says a mix of snow and graupel started falling in the northwest suburbs around 3 p.m., quickly covering an untreated road.

NW burbs. Snow/graupel since 3PM and already a coating on this untreated road. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZVAcp57sJz — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 30, 2021

3:25 p.m. The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation says its full fleet of more than 300 snow plows and salt spreaders is prepared to keep the city’s main streets and Lake Shore Drive as clear as possible for traffic this weekend, particularly emergency vehicles and CTA buses. Commissioner John Tully also said the city has more than 360,000 tons of road salt stored throughout the city.

You can track the progress of plows in your neighborhood with the city’s online Plow Tracker.

Office of Emergency Management and Communications executive director Richard Guidice said the city also will be working closely with ComEd and other electric utilities in case of any power outages during the storm.

“We urge residents to take precautions, plan accordingly, and allow extra time while driving. Travel could be very difficult due to very low visibilities and snow-packed roads,” Guidice said. “Also, while driving, keep plenty of distance between you and vehicles in front of you.”

Guidice encouraged people in Chicago to stay in contact with neighbors and family, and help them as needed, particularly the elderly and disabled. With a lot of heavy, wet snow expected to fall, Guidice said people shoveling sidewalks should work slowly and wear plenty of layers to keep warm.

Anyone who needs to find a warming center during the storm, or who wants to request a well-being check for a neighbor, friend, or relative can call 311.

Guidice also said, with high waves expected on Lake Michigan this weekend, anyone parked along the lakefront should consider moving their vehicle away from the lake if possible.

HAPPENING NOW: OEMC and Streets & San hold a press briefing to discuss the planned response to tonight's major snowstorm. https://t.co/AarOMZoHnV — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 30, 2021

3:19 p.m. A total of 52 flights already have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and another 17 have been canceled at Midway International Airport. No significant flight delays have been reported so far.

Also From CBS Chicago: