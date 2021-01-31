CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago has been hit by its second major snowstorm in a week, and airlines have been forced to cancel more than 100 flights.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday 89 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 55 had been canceled at Midway International Airport.
Average delays at O’Hare were 25 minutes, and at Midway delays averaged less than 15 minutes.
A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Chicago area until 6 p.m. Sunday. The system’s snow has lightened in intensity since Saturday but will continue to bring moderate to heavy snow at times.
