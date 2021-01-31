CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 6 p.m. Sunday. The system’s snow has lightened in intensity since Saturday but will continue to bring moderate to heavy snow at times. Even lighter snowfall will add up due to the duration of the event.
There will be some lake effect snow as well, bringing another 1.5 inches to 3 inches to some areas.
Area snow totals at 7 a.m. ranged from 6.0 inches in Oak Lawn to 9.5 inches in Romeoville.
Models show the possibility of a few more inches by Saturday evening, especially near the lake.
Very strong winds from the east will cause blowing, drifting and visibility problems.
Forecast:
Sunday: Winter storm warning, snow and blowing snow. HIGH: 33
Sunday night: Snow early. LOW: 28
Monday: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 32