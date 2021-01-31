CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 20 people have been shot so far this weekend, one of them fatally. The victims included three men wounded in shooting Saturday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, and two people who were shot on Chicago expressways — one of them fatally.

Police said three men got into an argument with two other males around 2:30 p.m. outside a building on the 8100 block of South May Street. After the fight turned physical, one man pulled out a gun, and shot the three victims.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. A 35-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody thanks to quick work by Gresham District officers and the department’s Community Safety Team.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said a male of unknown age was in a parked car on the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street when another vehicle pulled up, and someone shot the victim several times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 8:28 p.m. Saturday, a driver was killed when a shooting led to a crash on the Kennedy Expressway. the 37-year-old driver was on the ramp from Division Street to Interstate 90/94 inbound when someone in another vehicle began firing shots, causing the victim to crash, Illinois State Police said.

The victim’s vehicle veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and struck a traffic control warning device. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man was also shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the midday hours Sunday. Illinois State Police said at 12:27 p.m., troopers were called to the inbound Dan Ryan at 63rd Street for a shooting. A victim was traveling north on the Dan Ryan in the local lanes when someone began shooting at his car, state police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said there were three shootings this weekend on Chicago area expressways alone. There was also a shooting on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway at First Avenue in Maywood at 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Details on that incident were not immediately available.

Among other shootings this weekend:

A 29-year-old woman was parked in a car on the 8100 block of South Bennett in the South Chicago neighborhood around 5:15 p.m. Friday, when another vehicle pulled up alongside her, and someone inside shot her in the leg. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 52-year-old man was standing on the front porch of a home on the 6900 block of South Union Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, when someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking on the 1200 block of South Troy Street in Lawndale neighborhood, when someone shot him in the arm and the leg. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. Police said he was not cooperating with detectives.

At about the same time Saturday, two men, ages 22 and 23, were driving on the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in Portage Park, when someone in another vehicle shot them both. The victims drove to Community First Hospital. Police said the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, and was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The older man was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was riding in a car on the 8500 block of South South Chicago Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone shot him in the leg. The driver took him to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was in good condition. Police said he told detectives he did not see the shooter.

At 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 2000 block of West 70 th Street in West Englewood neighborhood, and found an unidentified man who had been shot in the backside and leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Street in West Englewood neighborhood, and found an unidentified man who had been shot in the backside and leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. At 4 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was driving on the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood, when someone shot him in the right leg. He drove himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 4600 block of West McLean Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, when someone came up and shot him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was inside a hotel room near Dearborn and Illinois streets, when a gunman walked in and shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At 12:02 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old man was driving in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street in Auburn Gresham when a man on the sidewalk fired shots, police said. The victim drove a few blocks to the 8100 block of South Halsted Street, where police and paramedics were called. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to both legs. <liAt 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The shooter was in another vehicle. The victims drove to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The 32-year-old man was in fair condition with a shot to the chest, and the 22-year-old woman was in good condition with a shot to the arm.

