CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 1,750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional five confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 626,682 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,598, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
An additional 376 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,957,867 people in the state have been tested, up from 2,949,445 on Saturday, A total of 7,014,523 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 70 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, 562,084 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 143,638 are fully vaccinated.